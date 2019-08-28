mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GASHI Links With DJ Snake For Club-Ready "Safety"

Mitch Findlay
August 28, 2019 15:04
Safety
GASHI Feat. DJ Snake

GASHI and DJ Snake continue to build a solid chemistry.


Today, GASHI has once again reunited with DJ Snake to pick up where "Creep On You" left off. Enter "Safety," an up-tempo yet restained banger tailor-made for the dance-floor. Arriving in tandem with an official "lyric video," GASHI's latest once again finds him floating over Snake's island percussion and gentle synth melody. "Never thought you would leave me," he croons, desperate to pick up the pieces. "Girl, your mind like the seasons, switching up for no reason."

Frustrated though he may be with the constant indecision, it's not about to stop GASHI from trying to make amends. With an instrumental that's at once sensual and seductive, DJ Snake's work on "Safety" continues to solidify him as one of the game's go-to hitmakers, particularly thriving in the summer months; though August is winding to a close, and the call of autumn is nearly upon us, there's still time to make the most of a banger such as this.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes don't wanna fall in love 'cause I'm sick of lies
When you not around all I got is tears in my eyes
Mama praying saying boy that you'll be fine

GASHI
GASHI DJ Snake
