GASHI Links With DJ Snake For Club-Ready "Safety"

Today, GASHI has once again reunited with DJ Snake to pick up where "Creep On You" left off. Enter "Safety," an up-tempo yet restained banger tailor-made for the dance-floor. Arriving in tandem with an official "lyric video," GASHI's latest once again finds him floating over Snake's island percussion and gentle synth melody. "Never thought you would leave me," he croons, desperate to pick up the pieces. "Girl, your mind like the seasons, switching up for no reason."

Frustrated though he may be with the constant indecision, it's not about to stop GASHI from trying to make amends. With an instrumental that's at once sensual and seductive, DJ Snake's work on "Safety" continues to solidify him as one of the game's go-to hitmakers, particularly thriving in the summer months; though August is winding to a close, and the call of autumn is nearly upon us, there's still time to make the most of a banger such as this.

Quotable Lyrics

Sometimes don't wanna fall in love 'cause I'm sick of lies

When you not around all I got is tears in my eyes

Mama praying saying boy that you'll be fine