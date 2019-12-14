G Herbo's Artist Pretty Savage Unleashes Debut Self-Titled Project

Now, G Herbo is an OG of sorts in Chicago. Although still young, he's been in the game for the better part of the decade, rising the ranks from his mixtape days in the rise of drill to selling out shows and tours across the country. However, with three official albums out, it appears as though the rapper is now putting more efforts to put on other artists.

Pretty Savage is among the artists signed to G Herbo's 150 Dream Team label. Today, she unleashed her debut self-titled project. With two appearances from G Herbo and another two from Alondo Jackson, Pretty Savage holds it down on her own for the majority fo the project as she makes her first formal introduction to the masses.

Peep the project below.