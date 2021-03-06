G Herbo Makes Plays On "Break Yoself"

It feels like the stakes have been high for G Herbo in the past few months. His 2020 arrest made massive headlines, especially as rumors started to form a life of their own. In response, the rapper unleashed, "Statement," addressing the gossip and more importantly, reminding those who've claimed that he couldn't rap that he could. As well as his collaboration with Bump J on "Revolutionary," G Herbo appears to be revving up to drop off his best project to date.

Yesterday, he gave fans a quick two-piece, releasing "Really Life That" as well as "Break Yoself." On the latter, the rapper takes it back to his beginnings in drill with an eerie beat as he details the volatile environment that he came up in.

Check out his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Gang made the news, Gang gave the blues

Hangin' flag, goin' homicide, gang made 'em choose

Big G Herbo, I'm the boss, boss, I make big moves

It don't matter, take the cost off, it get sent through

