G Herbo Assists Pretty Savage On "Ku"

G Herbo is putting in work for the 150 Dream Team for the past few years. The rapper has already established himself as one great rapper in his own right but he's using the lessons he's learned on his rise to the top to assist the new generation of rappers. Last week, we premiered the video for "Banger" by the first lady of 150 Dream Team, Pretty Savage. Now, she's back with another new track featuring the 150 Dream Team head honcho.

G Herbo connects with Pretty Savage on the eerie, "Ku." Savage's influences of drill are heard throughout her verses and even in her delivery which makes Herbo perfect for the track.

This is one of the few singles that Pretty Savage has out on streaming services. Clearly, she's just getting ready. Keep your eyes peeled for her in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Got plenty hunnids

Get flied just for Benihanas

Verses cost 'bout fifteen hunnid

Want smoke? Then come get it from us