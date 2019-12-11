mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G Herbo Assists Pretty Savage On "Ku"

Aron A.
December 10, 2019 21:01
225 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Ku
Pretty Savage Feat. G Herbo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pretty Savage and G Herbo connect for a new banger.


G Herbo is putting in work for the 150 Dream Team for the past few years. The rapper has already established himself as one great rapper in his own right but he's using the lessons he's learned on his rise to the top to assist the new generation of rappers. Last week, we premiered the video for "Banger" by the first lady of 150 Dream Team, Pretty Savage. Now, she's back with another new track featuring the 150 Dream Team head honcho.

G Herbo connects with Pretty Savage on the eerie, "Ku." Savage's influences of drill are heard throughout her verses and even in her delivery which makes Herbo perfect for the track. 

This is one of the few singles that Pretty Savage has out on streaming services. Clearly, she's just getting ready. Keep your eyes peeled for her in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
Got plenty hunnids
Get flied just for Benihanas
Verses cost 'bout fifteen hunnid
Want smoke? Then come get it from us

Pretty Savage
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  225
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pretty Savage G Herbo 150 dream team
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G Herbo Assists Pretty Savage On "Ku"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject