mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

G-Eazy & Kossisko Team Up On "Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)"

Aron A.
August 18, 2021 14:35
61 Views
11
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)
G-Eazy Feat. Kossisko

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

G-Eazy drops off his latest single.


Coming off of the release of 2020's Everything's Strange Here,G-Eazy came into 2021 on a high note with a slew of bangers. He teamed up with Chris Brown and Mark Morrison on "Provide" and worked alongside Louisville's rising star EST Gee for "At Will." His new album is currently underway and it appears that it'll be an accurate depiction of the growth in his career. Today, he shared a sequel to These Things Happen highlight, "Tumblr Girls." Titled "Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)," he enlists Kossisko to handle hook duties on the track.

"making songs that actually feel like sequels to songs on the first TTH was so essential to me in the process of this album," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Finding a way to directly reference songs or distinct themes / elements from the first album, in a way that still showed evolution and growth in a forward way…"

Peep the single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Penthouse at the Modrion, all her model friends came
She likes runnin' wild and free, she's the one you can't tame 
On Monday, she's in love with me, can't imagine no other
Tuesday, we get in a fight, on Wednesday, blocking my number

G-Eazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  61
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
G-Eazy Kossisko
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS G-Eazy & Kossisko Team Up On "Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)"
41
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject