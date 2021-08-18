G-Eazy & Kossisko Team Up On "Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)"

Coming off of the release of 2020's Everything's Strange Here,G-Eazy came into 2021 on a high note with a slew of bangers. He teamed up with Chris Brown and Mark Morrison on "Provide" and worked alongside Louisville's rising star EST Gee for "At Will." His new album is currently underway and it appears that it'll be an accurate depiction of the growth in his career. Today, he shared a sequel to These Things Happen highlight, "Tumblr Girls." Titled "Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)," he enlists Kossisko to handle hook duties on the track.

"making songs that actually feel like sequels to songs on the first TTH was so essential to me in the process of this album," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Finding a way to directly reference songs or distinct themes / elements from the first album, in a way that still showed evolution and growth in a forward way…"

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Penthouse at the Modrion, all her model friends came

She likes runnin' wild and free, she's the one you can't tame

On Monday, she's in love with me, can't imagine no other

Tuesday, we get in a fight, on Wednesday, blocking my number

