G-Eazy & Jack Harlow Unite On Zaytoven-Produced "Moana"

The story is a simple one, should the cover art be believed: "Yo Jack it's Zaytoven. Got a crazy-ass beat for you and G while y'all are quarantined. Let's hop on a call rn." Evidently, the call was a fruitful one, as we're now looking at a new banger from G-Eazy and Jack Harlow, produced with love and care by Zaytoven. The track, which comes equipped with some visuals of said call, features all three parties engaged in a meeting of the minds.

Before long, G-Eazy is taking to the impeccable instrumental with a swagged-out verse, flashing his illustrious love life and gang of celebrity pals in the process. As for Harlow, he opts to pull back for his verse, becoming one with the track as he fires off boast after boast. "Got a bitch from Samoa, look like Moana," he sings, his cadence cloudy. "Smoking on mar-oh-juana." Considering this one was made during an ongoing state of quarantine, it's certainly a banger -- and proof that one can make an enjoyable music video while abiding by proper social distancing protocol.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

New York, party on the eighteenth floor

But her ass so fat that I can't ignore it

Woo, I go crazy for it

But to ride the rides, you gotta be eighteen for it

No games, just some foreplay before it

And the sex so good, she wanna pay me for it