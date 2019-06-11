Future Is Up To No Good In "Government Official"

The hardest hitting cut off "Save Me" lands some visuals.

Future's Save Me has been described by many as the return of "Sad Future," a claim that has a basis in fact. After all, the album title suggests a cry for help in the most obvious fashion, though many are likely satisfied to see Future in his feelings. Yet "Government Official" finds Future reveling in the depths of his villainy, a quality effectively mirrored by Henri Alexander Levy's visuals. Models and high art appear in a recurring fashion, albeit juxtaposed against the beat's eerie sound, they take on a more ominous tone. Even the color palette suggests nefarious schemes are at play, insinutating that Future may very well pull up with Putin at any given moment.

Yet "Government Official" brilliantly matches the aesthetic of Save Me, bringing forth an additional layer of mystique to an otherwise emotionally available project. Just when you think Future is ready to open up, he once again succumbs to the call of the night. Is it not, after all, his natural element?