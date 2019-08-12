mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Continues Crafting A Visual Album With "Please Tell Me"

Mitch Findlay
August 12, 2019 13:08
Future continues to expand on the mythology of "Save Me."

Though it was never marketed as such, Future's recent Save Me EP has been shaping into quite the visual album. Following four visuals for "Xanax Damage," "Government Official," "St Lucia," and "Love Thy Enemies," all of which were directed by the visionary Henri Alexander Levy, Future has returned with another chapter. This time comes "Please Tell Me," also directed by Levy, and following a similar visual theme as its predecessors. Lo-fi yet lavish, dark yet opulent, Future surrounds himself in a nighttime paradise with scantily clad women. An image that perfectly encapsulates his modus operandi.

It's interesting to see Save Me build into a cohesive, albeit narratively void visual album of sorts. Though some were left unimpressed by the project, it's clear that Future felt a personal connection to it, putting in additional work to bring another component to life. Perhaps the unique visuals will help add additional character to his melancholic, melodic EP. In the meantime, check out "Please Me," and keep an eye out for the inevitable two clips to follow.

