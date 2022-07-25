French Montana's Brother Ayoub Makes His Debut On "Slidin"

It seems like French Montana is taking the backseat this year in order to shine a light on Coke Boyz Records. Over the past few weeks, French has introduced some of the latest signees to his label including DThang and Tdot who he recently collaborated with on their new record "I Got A Feeling."

Now, the rapper has extended his co-sign to his younger brother Ayoub. The two teamed up this past weekend for their new collab, "Slidin." It's a moody record that leans closer to R&B than rap with Ayoub flexing his melodic prowess. Meanwhile, French matches Ayoub's flow with reflections of his success and the stresses that come along with it.

Check out the latest from Ayoub and let us know if you think he's next up in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

760 Beamer

Signed through Dreamer

Washin' dirty money, trying to get my soul cleaned

Shorty check the view from the top, it ain't lonely

Count a million cash in the drop, kill 'em slowly