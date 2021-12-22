mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Drops New Banger "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)

Aron A.
December 22, 2021 15:47
2.1K Views
02
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)
Fredo Bang

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fredo Bang shares some holiday blues for his latest record.


Fredo Bang is finally back home. After his arrest earlier this year, the rapper has made up for lost time, especially since his album Murder Made Me dropped while he was away. The album continues to pick up steam but Fredo has quietly been unveiling new singleson practically a weekly basis. Some of them tap into his fury-filled flow where he reflects on shootouts and paranoia while others find him in his R&B bag, singing about pain and love.

This week, the rapper shared a brand new record titled "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)." The rapper dives into his vulnerable side, detailing love and heartbreak while reflecting on his own reluctance when it comes to commitment.

Check out the latest from Fredo Bang below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
How you do me, baby?
Say you got some love for me, give it to me baby
Fuck the blogs and that computer love
Give you all I got, I'll be a fool for love

Fredo Bang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  2.1K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fredo Bang
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fredo Bang Drops New Banger "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject