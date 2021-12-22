Fredo Bang Drops New Banger "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)

Fredo Bang is finally back home. After his arrest earlier this year, the rapper has made up for lost time, especially since his album Murder Made Me dropped while he was away. The album continues to pick up steam but Fredo has quietly been unveiling new singleson practically a weekly basis. Some of them tap into his fury-filled flow where he reflects on shootouts and paranoia while others find him in his R&B bag, singing about pain and love.

This week, the rapper shared a brand new record titled "Fool 4 Love (Bye Nique)." The rapper dives into his vulnerable side, detailing love and heartbreak while reflecting on his own reluctance when it comes to commitment.

Check out the latest from Fredo Bang below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

How you do me, baby?

Say you got some love for me, give it to me baby

Fuck the blogs and that computer love

Give you all I got, I'll be a fool for love