Fredo & Headie One Team Up "Wandsworth To Bullingdon"

Fredo's been keeping his foot on the neck of the drill scene this year and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon. The rapper has been ramping up the efforts in anticipation of his forthcoming album, Independence Day. In the past few weeks, specifically, Fredo's been preparing for the release of the album with singles like "Talk Of The Town" as well as the "Independence Day Freestyle."

This week, Fredo came through with a monstrous banger in collaboration with another UK drill titan -- Headie One. Together, they go on their new single, "Wandsworth To Bullingdon." Menacing instrumental meets equally threatening bars from the two rappers.

Earlier this year, Fredo released his album, Money Can't Buy Happiness. Headie One is fresh off of the release of his album, Edna.

Quotable Lyrics

No, I don't half-step, that's 'cause I'm fully in

Jail after jail had me feelin' I couldn't win

Now I might roll up on you in a Cullinan

Don't like the opps when my lungs are still full of them