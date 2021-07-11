mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo & Headie One Team Up "Wandsworth To Bullingdon"

Aron A.
July 11, 2021 12:31
Wandsworth To Bullingdon
Fredo Feat. Headie One

Fredo and Headie One connect for a banger.


Fredo's been keeping his foot on the neck of the drill scene this year and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon. The rapper has been ramping up the efforts in anticipation of his forthcoming album, Independence Day. In the past few weeks, specifically, Fredo's been preparing for the release of the album with singles like "Talk Of The Town" as well as the "Independence Day Freestyle."

This week, Fredo came through with a monstrous banger in collaboration with another UK drill titan -- Headie One. Together, they go on their new single, "Wandsworth To Bullingdon." Menacing instrumental meets equally threatening bars from the two rappers.

Earlier this year, Fredo released his album, Money Can't Buy Happiness. Headie One is fresh off of the release of his album, Edna.

Quotable Lyrics
No, I don't half-step, that's 'cause I'm fully in
Jail after jail had me feelin' I couldn't win
Now I might roll up on you in a Cullinan
Don't like the opps when my lungs are still full of them

Fredo Headie One
