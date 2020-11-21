Fred VanVleet rose to prominence during the 2019 NBA playoffs as he proved to be one of the most effective point guards in the entire league. His three-point shooting was off the charts in those playoffs and he was a major reason why that Toronto Raptors team was able to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs. VanVleet is a player that Raptors fans have fallen in love with, and as a result, they were worried about his impending free agency.

Everyone expected VanVleet to get a large offer this offseason, and it was uncertain as to whether or not the Raptors would be able to keep him on the roster. Well, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Raptors and VanVleet have agreed to a four-year $85 million deal in which VanVleet has a player option for the final year.

VanVleet was an obvious priority for the Raptors who are at risk of losing Serge Ibaka. After losing Kawhi Leonard last year, the Raptors understand they need to keep their roster intact in order to remain competitive, and losing VanVleet would have proven to be a horrible blow.

Now, VanVleet and the Raptors will get to run it back in Tampa Bay this season.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images