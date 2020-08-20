Fred The Godson Posthumously Appears On Flee Lord & 38 Spesh's New Track

Flee Lord and 38 Spesh are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming sequel to 2019's Loyalty & Trust. As they've been loading new singles in recent times, they came through with a brand new single earlier today titled, "The Lord & The God." The track features a posthumous verse from Fred The Godson who previously worked with Spesh on "Nokia." 38 Spesh's signature gritty sample-based production backs the track as Fred The Godson and Flee Lord swap street bars.

Both Flee Lord and Spesh have been busy this year. Flee Lord has been on a mission to deliver 12 projects in the span of a year. So far, he's put out six projects with Loyalty & Trust II serving as the seventh. Spesh recently dropped off his latest EP, Six Shots just a few weeks back.

Quotable Lyrics

Have 'em wavin' arms like E. Honda outta Ford

On contract killers I can't afford, I give 'em twelve hundred

The deeds must not like pasta, they pickin' out shells from it

You think your man is a Don,

I can tell a whole snitch when he get a shell in his back, Donatello