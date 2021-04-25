Frank Vogel had a lot to live up to when he became the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers last season. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the roster, it was Vogel's job to put together good rotations and make sure the team was running smoothly. For the most part, he was able to do just that and in the end, the Lakers went out and won an NBA championship.

Now, Vogel is in the middle of a much more difficult season as the Lakers have dealt with a ton of injuries all while the teams around them continue to thrive. Heading into next year, Vogel will be in the last year of his contract although according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team wants to change that.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In his report, Woj stated that the Lakers have every intention of negotiating a contract extension with Vogel in the offseason. This would likely keep him around for a couple of more years following his current deal. Considering Vogel has a championship to his name, this contract will certainly be lucrative and we're sure he'll be happy to stay in Los Angeles.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis could very well leave in the future, it seems like Vogel will continue to be a long-term solution.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

