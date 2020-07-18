L.A. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel says his two-star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are deserving of the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively. Vogel cited the teams' final two games before the break, when the Lakers took on the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers, emerging victorious in both efforts.

Harry How / Getty Images

"In that weekend, LeBron took the toughest assignment in both games. He guarded Kawhi in the Clippers game and did a great job with him there. And then he guarded Giannis in the Bucks game when AD was in foul trouble and did a great job in those two situations," Vogel reporters Saturday, according to ESPN. "I think that weekend was probably a great indicator or a great measuring stick."

"Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James. I do believe that he should be the MVP this year," Vogel continued. "I believe he should be the MVP and I believe Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I hope those awards go to our two players."

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists before the season was suspended.

As for whether or not Vogel considers himself to be Coach of the Year material, he says he would cast his vote elsewhere: "But why don't I give it to my former Indiana buddy Brad Stevens for doing a great job losing Kyrie Irving and a few others? Al Horford changing the whole identity of their team and having a great season. I would probably vote for Brad."

The Lakers first game back will be against the Clippers on July 30.

