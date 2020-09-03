Back in 2014, Jordan Brand linked up with Fragment for one of the best Air Jordan 1 collabs of all-time. Longtime sneakerheads will know that this shoe features a black toe royal colorway with Fragment's lightning bold branding near the back heel. It led to a pretty incredible look that fans are still extremely fond of. For the past six years, fans have been hoping for a new Fragment collab and in 2020, they are getting just that in the form of an Air Jordan 3.

This collaboration has been highly-teased over the past few months but this past week, Nike finally came through with the official images. As you can see, the shoe has a pretty basic set up as we have a white leather upper all while black leather wraps around the silhouette just above the midsole. From there, we get the Fragment logo on the back heel which creates a unique take on the Nike Air insignia.

As it stands, there is no official release date for these, so if you're hoping to cop, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike