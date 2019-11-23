"Ok, boomer" is probably one of the best insults to come out of 2019. While it's not entirely directed at the baby boomer generation per se, it does reflect those who carry similar narrow-minded views on current affairs. It stemmed from a post that circulated online and now, it seems like it will be turned into some sort of television show.

According to CNN, Fox Media has filed to trademark the term "Ok, boomer" for an upcoming television show, or at least that's what it appears like. The company filed a trademark application for "OK BOOMER" with the intention of releasing a reality, comedy, and/or game show. The trademark application was found by Josh Gerben who is a trademark attorney. He took to Twitter to share a breakdown of the application. "It would seem unlikely that a company of this size would file such an application unless a show was being considered," Gerben said.

Fox has joined a few other companies who are attempting to trademark the phrase. A New York man filed an application for his clothing brand while another Pittsburgh-based brand also tried to trademark the phrase for stickers. In the world of film and television, producer Williams Grundherst filed a trademark for a TV show that would include stage performances regarding "generational differences.

"In all likelihood, the USPTO will deny all of these applications because OK BOOMER has become a 'widely used message,'" Gerben said. "A trademark registration will not issue in a phrase that is commonly used to convey a social or political message. This is because such a 'viral' phrase is incapable of identifying the source of a product or service -- which is what trademarks must do to be capable of registration."