Last night in Seattle, a stage barricade at Bumbershoot Festival collapsed and resulted in four hospitalizations and several minor injuries to other concert-goers. According to KIMA CBS Yakima, none of the four hospitalizations are being considered serious.

David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting the accident. "If this was a serious incident, we had enough resources here to take care of all the patients," Cuerpo said. "Luckily, no serious injuries, no critical injuries -- everyone is able to be OK."

Electronic music artist Jai Wolf was just beginning his performance at 10:00 pm when the crowd, in a 3000 person frenzy, rushed the stage. The force caused the steel barricade to fall resulting in the incident.

In a tweet sent out this morning, Wolf explained canceling his set writing, “I cut the music because I noticed members of the audience had fallen on top of each other. before we could continue the show, we had to assess any potential injuries.” Fortunately for his fans, Wolf also announced that this evening at Memorial Stadium he’ll be performing another show where all Saturday tickets will be honored. It’s a classy move from the artist after an extremely unfortunate accident.