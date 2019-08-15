Former Oklahoma Sooners star and Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones has been announced as the first player to sign with the XFL.

The league revealed the signing on Thursday, although it remains to be seen which of the eight XFL teams he'll be playing for when the inaugural season kicks off after the Super Bowl in February. Worth noting, Jones' coach at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops, is the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Dallas-based team.

"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," XFL Commissioner and CEO, Oliver Luck said in a statement released by the league. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL." "I'm looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love," Jones said in the XFL's statement. "I can't wait to suit-up."

The 30-year old QB was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft and he spent five seasons with the team as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger, though he did go 3-2 in his five starts. Jones had signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 after Blake Bortles suffered an injury, and later signed Oakland Raiders in 2019, but never got on the field for either team.

He recently worked out for the Detroit Lions prior to reaching an agreement with the XFL.