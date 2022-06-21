Sad news is being reported in NBA circles today as it was revealed that former first-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers, Caleb Swanigan, has died at the age of 25.

For those who may not know, Swanigan was a standout player at Purdue, and he eventually made his way to the NBA in 2017. He was teammates with Damian Lillard, who defended him last year when reports were circulating about Swanigan's health since leaving the league.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the Allen County Coroner’s Office is saying that Swanigan passed away from natural causes. It is a truly devastating loss and it is one that the basketball world is feeling hard right now. For instance, Swanigan's college team took to Twitter where they offered some kind words about the young man.

"Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends," Purdue basketball wrote on Twitter. "The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.

Our heart goes out to Swanigan's friends, family, and former teammates during this very difficult time. It is clear that he left a massive impression on those he came into contact with.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any updates.