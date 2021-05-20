He was once a first-round NBA draft pick, but this week it was shared that Caleb Swanigan had legal troubles. The former Portland Trail Blazers star played his last game just last year, and since that time, photos show that he's put on a few pounds, reportedly in excess of 400. Photos of a heavier Swanigan circulated with the news of his December arrest after police found over three pounds of weed in his vehicle. The internet can be a cruel place and soon, memes and taunts were sent Swanigan's way.

However, not everyone wanted to join in with the online bullying. Crossed Sports reposted a tweet that showed Swanigan during his NBA career and what he looks like now, and the tweet included the question, "How the hell does one go from this to that in a year?????" Damian Lillard, Swanigan's former teammate, came to his defense and questioned the post.

"If you gone post this sh*t with real concern that's cool," Lillard penned in the comments. "But don't ask 'how does one go from 'this to that' ... he clearly having real life issues. That's how... you don't know WHAT it is he's going through to cause a drastic change . If you gone be supportive then do that but don't ask no sh*t like that like it's not possible when you naturally a big dude and go down a dark road."

Lillard has been praised online by sports fans, publications, and his fellow players. Crossed Sports took down the post. Check it out below.