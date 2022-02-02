Floyd Mayweather is one of the most famous and wealthiest athletes on the face of the planet. During his boxing career, Mayweather has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and it has allowed him to get into the entrepreneurial spirit. For instance, Mayweather has The Money Team which is a personal endeavor that sees him delving into various business ventures that showcase the full scope of his name, brand, and aesthetic.

Over the past few months, Mayweather has been heavily considering the idea of starting up a NASCAR team called "The Money Team." NASCAR is a sport that requires a lot of money to run and to start off, Mayweather is simply looking to compete in the biggest races. One of which is the Daytona 500.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 is set to go down in just a few weekends from now, and yesterday, Mayweather unveiled the Number 50 Chevrolet Money Team car, which will be driven by Kaz Grala. The car is not guaranteed a spot in the race as Mayweather does not own a charter. Instead, Grala will need to qualify for the race, which is easier said than done given the fact that Mayweather's team is brand new in the sport, and they probably don't have the same resources as other organizations.

As for the car itself, it features some vibrant and gorgeous colors that will immediately stand out on the track. It's clear that Mayweather is going for something unique here, and NASCAR fans will certainly notice the car from all the way in pit lane.

