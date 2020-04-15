Florida Newcomer LBS Kee'vin Grabs NoCap For "Diverse" Banger

Every now and then, a Soundcloud repost actually results in something fire. T-Pain is among the artists utilizing his Soundcloud profile to help up and coming artists by doing reposts (this probably comes at a cost though, to be clear), and one of the artists he reposted today is fellow Florida native LBS Kee'vin. It's unclear what their affiliation together is, if anything, but the song intrigued me enough to check out more from the up and comer and do a couple of light Googles on him-- apparently he's just signed to Visionary Records, an imprint under the Sony umbrella Columbia Records. This appears to be his first single under the label.

According to his Soundcloud profile, LBS Kee'vin is a native of Pensacola. "Diverse" is a collaboration with NoCap that puts both artists' melodic tendencies on display. It's a banger with production that wouldn't sound out of place for any new-generation-artist in the vein of NBA Youngboy. It's littered with gittery piano keys and busy drums, with vocals tinged in auto-tune. Check it out and let us know what you think. If you're a fan, follow our On the Come Up playlist for more.

Quotable Lyrics

I been throwin' dick and all these bitches receiving

September bitches, I was born in the fall

So bitch is you staying or leaving

We argue cuz you wanna fuck in the morning, I wanna fuck in the evening

My dick better than heron

I inject in her body and I leave her fiendin'