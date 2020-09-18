Flo Milli Drops Visuals For "Send The Addy / May I"

Flo Milli follows up the release to her acclaimed debut mixtape with the visuals for "Send the Addy / May I."

Flo Milli solidified her entry into the rap game with one of 2020's most exciting tapes, August's Ho, why is you here?

Although we've been seeing a surge in female rappers as of late, Flo Milli's brash humour and witty one-liners distinguish her from the pack ("make a n___ blow his check on me, save his number under 'we gon see'" comes to mind).

Today, she drops the visuals for two standout cuts from her debut tape, "Send the Addy" and "May I."

Flo, who began her career with an energetic remix of Playboi Carti and Ethereal's underground hit "Beef", has a fantastic ear for repurposing and referencing older songs. With "May I," she interpolates the iconic flow from Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice," infusing it with the rowdiness and energy that she became known for.

Check out the video for "Send the Addy / May I" below, featuring all the lasciviousness and attitude that we came to love from the Alabama rapper.