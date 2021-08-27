Flee Lord & Roc Marciano Deliver "Delgado" Album

If you know, you know that Flee Lord and Roc Marciano are two of the game's most slept-on lyricists, having developed such reputations through their respective catalogs. Now, the pair have officially united for the collaborative album Delgado, produced entirely by Roc Marciano and proudly boasting that fact on the project's album cover.

Though Marciano is more than capable of bodying tracks with impeccable bars, he largely takes a backseat on Delgado, expressing himself behind the boards with a collection of raw production. Insofar as the vocals go, the spotlight largely belongs to Flee Lord, who originally slid onto various radars thanks to a few scene-stealing verses alongside the Griselda camp. On this one, Flee is in absolute beast mode, bodying each instrumental that Marci serves up with fire and fury.

At this point, it's going to be hard to deny Flee a spot at the best current lyricist table, especially after he delivers inspired performances on "This What Ya Want?" and the minimalist "First Kill." Even alongside heavy-hitting guest appearances from Conway The Machine and Ransom, Flee Lord recites his bars like a man with something to prove. Though it's still early, Delgado feels like an underground standout in a year where the underground has been putting in serious work.

