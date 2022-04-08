Fivio Foreign & A$AP Rocky Pop Their Sh*t On "Confidence"

It's been nearly two years since Fivio Foreign announced his debut album, The B.I.B.L.E. His legal troubles put a halt on his career briefly but his return was triumphant. He shredded a freestyle on Funk Flex -- arguably one of the best of 2021 -- and then linked up with Kanye West where he delivered one of the best verses of the year on "Off The Grid."

The rapper's debut album finally arrived this morning in all of its glory. While the original "City Of Gods" ft. Kanye West and Alicia Keys appeared on the project, many have gravitated towards the new collaboration he has with A$AP Rocky. The two slid on "Confidence" over AyoAA's glittery drill production. Pretty Flacko and Fivio's braggadocio flare lead the record with a rockstar spirit.

Check the collab below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Uh, pop tags, floor's Prada like a partnership

Would've thought a n***a started it

The drip more like A$AP Rocky starter kit

N***a, slide on it then I politic

She seein' stars like astrologist

