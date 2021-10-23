mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Speaks "The Truth" On "The Butterfly Effect"

Aron A.
October 23, 2021 17:11
30 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Truth
Fetty Wap

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of "The Butterfly Effect."


Fetty Wap's imprint on the game doesn't go unnoticed. His brief tenure at the top of the rap game was impactful in its own right. Singles like "My Way" and "Trap Queen" still go off to this day. However, the past few years of his career have been relatively stagnant. He has continued to release music but much of it felt like it fell under the radar.

On Friday, the rapper proved that he hasn't lost his touch one bit with the release of his latest body of work, The Butterfly Effect. Fans have been praising the project, especially the record "The Truth." The rapper offers an introspective look at his life and career, especially when people counted him out.

Check out the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as wanna see me at the bottom, baby
Talkin' on my name but I got 'em, baby
N***a Fetty Wap, I'mma rob 'em
Don't get shot up, I'm tellin' the truth

Fetty Wap
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  30
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fetty Wap
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fetty Wap Speaks "The Truth" On "The Butterfly Effect"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject