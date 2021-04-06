Fetty Wap Opens Up On His Latest Track "Paterson Legend"

Though his relationship drama has often occupied headlines, it's always nice to hear new music from Fetty Wap. The New Jersey rapper hasn't necessarily been releasing music at the same rate as he used to due to bad business. However, he promised us in December that he's "goin' up" and it seems like he's staying true to his word.

This week, the rapper released his latest single, "Paterson Legend" along with an accompanying music video. The rapper details his come-up in New Jersey, as well as his rising success in the rap game but overall, it's a dedication to the city of Paterson that raised him.

Check out the latest offering from Fetty Wap and let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on his latest track.

Quotable Lyrics

When them n***as ran down

They seen the lions come out

Skinny n***a, big homie

Them money makers come out

So much money 'round my table

Ain't no debating too much

I got some n***as out in B-More

That get it shakin' too much