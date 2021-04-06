mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Opens Up On His Latest Track "Paterson Legend"

Aron A.
April 06, 2021 14:06
528 Views
20
4
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Paterson Legend
Fetty Wap

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Fetty Wap is back with his latest single.


Though his relationship drama has often occupied headlines, it's always nice to hear new music from Fetty Wap. The New Jersey rapper hasn't necessarily been releasing music at the same rate as he used to due to bad business. However, he promised us in December that he's "goin' up" and it seems like he's staying true to his word. 

This week, the rapper released his latest single, "Paterson Legend" along with an accompanying music video. The rapper details his come-up in New Jersey, as well as his rising success in the rap game but overall, it's a dedication to the city of Paterson that raised him. 

Check out the latest offering from Fetty Wap and let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on his latest track.

Quotable Lyrics
When them n***as ran down
They seen the lions come out
Skinny n***a, big homie 
Them money makers come out
So much money 'round my table
Ain't no debating too much
I got some n***as out in B-More 
That get it shakin' too much

Fetty Wap
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  4
  528
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Fetty Wap
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Fetty Wap Opens Up On His Latest Track "Paterson Legend"
20
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject