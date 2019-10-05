mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Femdot Drops Off New Project "94 Camry Music" Featuring Smino

Kevin Goddard
October 05, 2019 13:34
146 Views
10
1
CoverCover

94 Camry Music
Femdot

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stream Femdot's new project "94 Camry Music."


After hitting us with the title track a couple weeks ago, Chicago’s femdot decides to come through today and share the rest of his new project 94 Camry Music.

Laced with 7 tracks in total, the follow up to last year's Delacreme 2 features a lone appearance from fellow Windy City rapper Smino, who appears on the song “Rap City.” Speaking on the project, femdot explained:

“94 Camry Music is really just the feelings I felt, the experiences I had, and more importantly, the lessons I learned in my first car. I grew up so much at the time and didn’t realize until started writing about it. That was a moment and so is this project.”

Out now, fans can stream the project for free thanks to his soundcloud page. Hit play and let us know what you think.

Femdot
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Femdot Drops Off New Project "94 Camry Music" Featuring Smino
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject