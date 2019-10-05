Femdot Drops Off New Project "94 Camry Music" Featuring Smino

After hitting us with the title track a couple weeks ago, Chicago’s femdot decides to come through today and share the rest of his new project 94 Camry Music.

Laced with 7 tracks in total, the follow up to last year's Delacreme 2 features a lone appearance from fellow Windy City rapper Smino, who appears on the song “Rap City.” Speaking on the project, femdot explained:

“94 Camry Music is really just the feelings I felt, the experiences I had, and more importantly, the lessons I learned in my first car. I grew up so much at the time and didn’t realize until started writing about it. That was a moment and so is this project.”

Out now, fans can stream the project for free thanks to his soundcloud page. Hit play and let us know what you think.