Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 “Light Bone” To Release This Weekend

Jerry Lorenzo's signature brand Fear Of God is known for being at the forefront of modern fashion and over the last few years, he has been able to bring his brand to new heights. Part of Lorenzo's success has come thanks to his recent partnership with Nike, which has seen various Fear of God and Nike collabs make their way to the market. One of the more interesting sneakers to come from this new relationship is the Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon 2 which has already been released in a few colorways.

Earlier this week, we reported on how the "Light Bone" colorway of this shoe would be released overseas on Thursday, July 18th. Today, Nike revealed that the shoe would be dropping stateside this weekend on Saturday, July 20th, for $150 USD, according to Sole Collector.

As you would expect from a "Light Bone" colorway, the shoe features grey and beige tones which will look good with pretty much any outfit. The sneaker has Nike and Fear Of God branding written throughout so people will definitely know what you're wearing. There will certainly be more collaborations like this in the future so stay tuned for more releases as we will be sure to report on them.

Image via Nike

