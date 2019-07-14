Fresh off the release of some colorful Nike Air Fear of God 1s comes yet another project from Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God and Nike.

The Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II, which originally debuted in two colorways back in December, will be available again on July 18 in the familiar "Light Bone" color scheme. The kicks, priced at $150, will initially be available at select retailers overseas, but a U.S. release is expected to follow shortly after the July 18 drop.

Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II/SneakerNews

Inspired by Nike's early 90s running sneaker, the Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II comes equipped with a luxurious leather inner lining and a new toggle lacing system as well as glossy, light bone-colored patent leather swooshes and Fear Of God script near the heel.

Continue scrolling for official images of the Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II "Light Bone," and stay tuned for the global release details.

Fear of God x Nike Air Skylon II/Nike

