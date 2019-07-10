Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God and New Era Cap have teamed up to create the New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God Essentials, a collaborative cap that builds on past collaborations between the two brands.

Available in a black and white colorway, this 59FIFTY fitted cap is emblazoned with the Fear of God logo on the front, as well as MLB's logo on the back and the brand’s recognizable Essentials labeling on the cap’s interior.

The New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God Essentials collab will be available today, July 10, at 11am ET via NewEraCap.com as well as select retailers such as Foot Locker and Champs for $65.

Check out some early purchase links and additional images below.

New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God Essentials

New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God Essentials

New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God Essentials