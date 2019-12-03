Many people have been enjoying the Thanksgiving holidays this last few days. Of course, whenever Thanksgiving comes means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best days to scoop up some new technology or clothes for the low so you already know that items like smartphones and smart TVs are in high demand. Unfortunately, the FBI has issued a warning for people who've copped themselves a brand new television.



David Becker/Getty Images

Typically, it's the feds that you should be worried about spying on you through your devices but they're issuing a warning to avoid getting hacked. Smart TVs come with facial recognition and internet streaming but the FBI said that this means they are vulnerable of being hacked.

At the low end of the risk spectrum, they can change channels, play with the volume, and show your kids inappropriate videos," the FBI warning states. "In a worst-case scenario, they can turn on your bedroom TV's camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you."

Cybersecurity expert Matt Tait told CNN how this works.

"Next-gen smart TVs and devices run complex software, have Internet connections, and often have integrated sensors like microphones," he said. "These features enable things like internet streaming services and voice-commands, but can unfortunately be subverted by hackers if the device gets compromised."