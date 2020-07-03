Juice WRLD's death remains a shock to many throughout the music world, although his life continues to be honored in the form of new music and various tributes from his friends and various collaborators. The Chicago artist had a deep respect and appreciation for the Faze Clan, which as many of you know, is one of the biggest gaming teams in the world. They have teams in a multitude of games including CS: GO, Call of Duty, and even Fortnite. As a way to honor Juice, the gaming conglomerate has decided to link up with his family to create a tasteful new clothing collection.

In the tweet below, you can see three brand new graphic t-shirts that depict Juice WRLD as a rockstar. From there, we also have a Juice WRLD gaming jersey that features the artist's name alongside the infamous Faze insignia. It's very obvious that this merch is graphic-heavy, and will appeal to all of the crossover music and gaming fans out there.

As of right now, there is no release date for this collection, although Faze Clan claims it will all be dropping soon. Stay tuned for more details on this capsule as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.