New England Patriots running back James White is inactive for the teams' Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks. White's father died in a car accident prior to kickoff.

Billie Weiss / Getty Images

White's father, Tyrone White, was a respected captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. White's mother was also in the car at the time of the crash and is in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III sent out condolences on Twitter, Sunday: "I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace.

"Thank you for your service Capt. White. My sincere appreciation also goes out to @browardsheriff for your professionalism during this difficult time."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Giardi confirmed the news, Sunday night.

White, 28, was drafted in the fourth round, in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has won 3 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. White rushed for 22 yards on eight carries, with 30 receiving yards, in Week 1.

No further updates have been provided regarding White's mother who is in critical condition.

