Fat Joe will officially be hosting the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony, which he says will be the "BIGGEST award show in history." The event is scheduled to air on October 4 after being recorded at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on September 30.

“This will be the BIGGEST award show in history,” Fat Joe told Billboard of the event. “It’s truly an honor to host and produce the BET Hip Hop Awards, and I can’t thank Connie [Orlando] and the entire BET family enough for this opportunity. We’re going to celebrate music, culture, and entertainment, honor the biggest and brightest stars in the world and make this an unforgettable night full of laughs and surprises. Always remember that yesterday’s host is not today’s host.”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, added: “Fat Joe is hip-hop royalty. He has represented the art form and the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, throughout his outstanding musical career. He is a treasured friend of the network, and we’ve loved seeing and supporting his evolution to becoming the superstar he is today. We can’t wait to watch him take the stage with his vivacious energy, standing together with today’s hottest and beloved hip-hop stars.”

Joe's gig as host of the BET Hip-Hop Awards continues a busy year for the legendary New York rapper. He recently announced that he'll be venturing into stand-up comedy, with the help of Dave Chappelle, to perform a one-man show in his hometown, later this fall. The show is expected to highlight his life and career while accompanying Joe’s memoir, The Book of Jose, which releases in November.

[Via]