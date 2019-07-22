The Fast And The Furious is Universal Studios' biggest franchise of all time but the film series is coming to an end in the coming years. Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off film with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba, is set to come out in the coming weeks. However, Fast & Furious 9 is expected to arrive next year. Unfortunately, an accident occurred on set which has put the production to an abrupt stop.

According to Variety, a stuntman for Fast 9 is in the hospital for a head injury after falling on the set of the film. Due to the injury, a spokesperson for Universal confirmed that they've halted production for the day to figure things out and make sure the stuntman is okay. "We had an injury on the set of ‘FAST 9’ today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen," a spokesperson for Universal said. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

Police confirmed that an incident took place right before 12 p.m. in the U.K. Apparently, the injury required an air ambulance to take the man to the hospital. However, it's unclear if any of the stars of the film were on set while the incident occurred.

“An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts [Hertfordshire] Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance,” police said in a statement.