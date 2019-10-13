Fantasia Flaunts Her Vocal Strenght On "Holy Ghost"

Fantasia flexes her vocal cords on this powerful song entitled "Holy Ghost." The song's lyrics follow the strength of Fantasia's voice and successfully carry through a message that'll leave its listeners pondering in deep thought and contemplation. This song once again places Fantasia at the forefront as an artist, but also as a vocal powerhouse. The grit, passion, and eloquence of her melodies only serve to remind us of her incredible talent. The instrumental takes us back to church and uplifts our ears to a message of a higher power. Strength, resilience and power embody this song. Altogether, it is truly iconic.

The song stems from Fantasia most recent release, Sketchbook. The genre-less offering is a rebirth of sorts for the singer now that she's operating as an independent artist. After many hits, grammy awards and personal battles that were all over the news, Fantasia clearly shows she is keeping her head high with this new release.

Quotable Lyrics

Free from the worry that try to haunt me at night

Free from depression, ain't taking over my mind

If I go astray, it get me right back in line (Back in line, won’t lose time)

I don't ever gotta fight my own battles (Nah, nah)