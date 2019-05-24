Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theatres in May of last year and while it didn't plummet at the box office, it didn't hit any major milestone either. The film is sitting with a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and after hitting Netflix, the film began to grow on more viewers who streamed the movie on their own time.

"I (Jon) really disliked Solo upon first viewing. In fact I called it my least favorite Star Wars Film in one of our commentaries. Now, a year later and about a dozen or so rewatches I absolutely love it, especially AE as Han," one Twitter user wrote.



More recently, The Resistance Broadcast (dedicated to everything Star Wars) has begun a campaign to get a sequel to the movie that stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and more.

While there's no official petition yet, the campaign and hashtag have brought a lot of attention to the idea with lots of people expressing their want for a follow-up film. "Today is the anniversary of @RealRonHoward's Solo picture. It was a great film and deserves a sequel. What do we need to do to #MakeSolo2Happen? I'm not signing any petitions or anything, but I will express my devoted interest to the concept on twitter," another user added to the conversation.

