Famous Dex Shares New Single "See Me"

Famous Dex struggles with substance abuse and his health have caused concern for his fans over the years. In late December, he was admitted into a rehabilitation facility where he stayed for nearly a month. Since then, he seems to be getting back into the zone of creating music, even if fans haven't necessarily been keen on his recent previews. However, we're happy to see him back, better, and getting to the money.

Over the weekend, he rapper emerged with an upbeat bop titled, "See Me." In the song, Dex tackles a trippy beat as he mindlessly stunts on his haters. "Now I'm ballin', everybody wanna be me," he raps on the record.

Check the latest offering from Famous Dex out below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil mama on my head like a du-rag

Best friend up on my back like a bookbag

I just fucked 'em both then I fell back

Wanna book me for a show, have to cut a cheque

