Famous Dex Shares New Project "Say What You Want"

It's been a few months since Famous Dex shared his last body of work, Diana but he hardly leaves fans without some sort of new release. Typically, it's usually a loose track that's only available on YouTube but every so often, fans also get treated with a surprise leak. It feels like it's been a minute since he's even shared a loose single.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new project that's only available on Soundcloud at the moment. Say What You Want is a six-song effort that includes appearances from Yung Bans, Guapocheese, Dc2trill, and Meesh Thomas.

Check out the latest project from Famous Dex below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Say What You Want.