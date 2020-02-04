mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Famous Dex Is Back With "Mini Mo"

Aron A.
February 03, 2020 20:59
Mini Mo
Famous Dex

Famous Dex is back with a drug-fueled banger.


Famous Dex might not have dropped a new project anytime recently but you got to applaud him for his work ethic. He seems to be consistently putting in work in the studio and releasing new music just as quickly, most times with an accompanying visual. Unfortunately, a lot of these tracks don't end up on streaming platforms but surely, Dex has released enough music to make up a few projects and more.

Over the weekend, he unleashed his latest single, "Mini Mo." The title of the song is based on the nursery rhyme but Dex adds his own twist to it. Fueled with references to his recreational drug habits, he delivers a trippy single that only he can pull off.

Check the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Ridin' round sippin' Wok now
Drivin' downtown with the top down
I got the money, I'm up now
And I came with my clown

