Famous Dex Comes Through With "Crazy Me"

Famous Dex has been teasing a new project for some time now but it seems like it may have been put on hold indefinitely. Despite not actually releasing a body of work, the rapper has continued to drop off new songs and visuals throughout the year. Today, he came through with his latest single, "Crazy Me." The rapper hops on a piano-based beat with quite some room for him to stumble through his bars and fill in with outrageous adlibs.

Just a week ago, the rapper made it clear that he was working on his album. He shared a photo of himself in the studio while sharing some words of wisdom about cutting toxic people out of your lives and proving your haters wrong.

Keep your eyes peeled for new music.

Quotable Lyrics

Free all my homies 'til them boys gon' lit up

Choppa with the beam on it

I make a bitch wanna sing on it



