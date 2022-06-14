Throughout the last few years of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, there has been one man who has stolen the spotlight in the crowd at Warriors games. That man just so happens to be Dawson Gurley, otherwise known as the YouTuber BigDawsTV. For those who may not know, he is the guy that looks a lot like Klay Thompson. He dresses up as the NBA star and even has his facial hair. In fact, there have been times when Gurley got to interact with Steve Kerr because the coach was confused for a second.

Yesterday, Gurley pulled his craziest stunt to date as he was able to fake his way through security and end up on the Chase Center court, where he even got to take some warm-up shots.

Eventually, security and staff caught on to what was happening as they escorted him out of the building. As Gurley wrote on Twitter, he was even banned from the arena until further notice. They wrote up a letter for the YouTuber stating that what he did could be considered criminal trespassing and that he had no right to go to the court.

Gurley maintains that the security is at fault and that he should not be punished for their negligence. Either way, the YouTuber played with fire and he won a stupid prize as a result.

Now, he is down $10K for the tickets and he will never be able to imitate Klay by the court, ever again.