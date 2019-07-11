Former NFL defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth took to instagram on Wednesday night to share a somber message with his fans, explaining that he is now in "dire need" of a kidney. Haynesworth, 38, posted a photo from his hospital bed and left a phone number (615-936-0695) for anyone able and willing to help him out.

The caption on his post reads:

"Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP"

Haynesworth entered the NFL in 2002 as the 15th overall selection by the Tennessee Titans. He spent his first seven seasons with the Titans, which included two Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro nods, before moving on to the Washington Redskins for two years. He last played in the NFL during the 2011 season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.