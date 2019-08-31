Eva Longoria is most recognized for her eight-year-long stint on Desperate Housewives and while she's been laying fairly low key since the show ended in 2012, the 44-year-old has now jumped back on the radar to direct none other than Flamin’ Hot. The film will depict the true story of Richard Montanez who went from being a janitor at Frito-Lay to becoming the creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

According to Deadline, Eva beat out a handful of other directors with her approach on how she wants to handle the biopic. The story will be more of a rags-to-riches screenplay that will touch on Richard's humble beginnings being the son of a Mexican immigrant who introduced his community's flavours to a chip that's still a very much present and thriving today.

"I've been dying to share this news with y’all!! It’s my privilege to work alongside @devonfranklin and @hotcheetosrpm to bring the story of Flamin Hot Cheetos (which we all love!) to life," Eva shared on Instagram of the news. "It’s inspirational and beautiful and the kind of story we need right now! Representation matters."

No word on when the film will arrive but keep it locked for more updates.