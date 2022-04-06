mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee & 42 Dugg's Hot Streak Continues With "Thump Shit"

Aron A.
April 06, 2022 13:48
741 Views
11
6
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Thump Shit
EST Gee & 42 Dugg

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
17% (3)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

EST Gee and 42 Dugg are back at it ahead of their joint project, "Last Ones Left."


Yo Gotti's constructed one of the strongest rosters in hip-hop right now with CMG. From Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, to the recent success of artists like EST Gee and 42 Dugg, as well as the latest signing of Mozzy, it appears that there's no stopping the Cocaine Muzik Group this year.

Following Gotti's double-disc CM10, 42 Dugg and EST Gee are gearing up for a new joint project titled, Last Ones Left. The two rappers have shared a few singles so far before confirming the April 8th release date. Ahead of its release, they unloaded one more single off of the project, "Thump Shit." Dugg and Gee are charged up on the single with yet another reminder why they are two of the most exciting rappers out right now.

Check out the single below.  

Quotable Lyrics
Face shot, trappin' in the spot, makin' my H lock 
How you get that rich before you sign? Shit, I had eight spots
In and out, can't stop, two stoves, eight pots 
One on every burner, we the ones who do the murders
Whacked his younger brother and the big one, "Shh," I know it hurt him
I ain't accidentally puttin' n***as under, shit on purpose

EST Gee 42 Dugg
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EST Gee & 42 Dugg's Hot Streak Continues With "Thump Shit"
11
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject