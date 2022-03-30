EST Gee & 42 Dugg Drop Off New Single "Everybody Shooters Too"

EST Gee and 42 Dugg might be hip-hop's most exciting new duos. The two rappers, who are signed to Yo Gotti's CMG imprint, recently announced their joint project, Last Ones Left with the release of "Free The Shiners." Today, they've followed it up with their second single from the new effort titled, "Everybody Shooters Too." Enrgy Beats lives up to his name with the production of the song, putting eerie keys behind the menacing bars that EST Gee and 42 Dugg dish out in a little under 2 minutes. The record doesn't even last more than two minutes but EST Gee and Dugg are rapping with a point to prove.

Check out the latest single from EST Gee and 42 Dugg and keep your eyes peeled for more news on their upcoming joint project.

Quotable Lyrics

He think he the big dog on his block 'cause he got money

Last one got out of line, went against the guys, got punished

Meanwhile, I'm thuggin', pulling pounds out of luggage

Sold it in Kentucky, but I purchased it a number

