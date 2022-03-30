mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EST Gee & 42 Dugg Drop Off New Single "Everybody Shooters Too"

Aron A.
March 30, 2022 18:10
355 Views
31
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Everybody Shooters Too
EST Gee & 42 Dugg

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

EST Gee and 42 Dugg share a new single from their upcoming joint project, "Last Ones Left."


EST Gee and 42 Dugg might be hip-hop's most exciting new duos. The two rappers, who are signed to Yo Gotti's CMG imprint, recently announced their joint project, Last Ones Left with the release of "Free The Shiners." Today, they've followed it up with their second single from the new effort titled, "Everybody Shooters Too." Enrgy Beats lives up to his name with the production of the song, putting eerie keys behind the menacing bars that EST Gee and 42 Dugg dish out in a little under 2 minutes. The record doesn't even last more than two minutes but EST Gee and Dugg are rapping with a point to prove.

Check out the latest single from EST Gee and 42 Dugg and keep your eyes peeled for more news on their upcoming joint project.

Quotable Lyrics
He think he the big dog on his block 'cause he got money
Last one got out of line, went against the guys, got punished
Meanwhile, I'm thuggin', pulling pounds out of luggage
Sold it in Kentucky, but I purchased it a number

EST Gee 42 Dugg
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EST Gee & 42 Dugg Drop Off New Single "Everybody Shooters Too"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject