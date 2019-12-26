In today's #BlackGirlMagic news, we report on a story first shared by TheShadeRoom wherein Essence magazine has featured its very first hijabi, Black woman on the cover. 22-year-old model Halima Aden, who is a Black, Muslim, hijabi queen is expected to grace the magazine's January 2020 issue with all her beauty. The model, signed to IMG, has gained international attention after she competed in the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant. Her participation in the latter made her the first to compete in both a hijab and burkini. Afterwards, Aden continued her winning streak by gracing the covers of British Vogue and Allure magazines along with starring in one of Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show. And it seems she continues to gather firsts ever since she became her high school's first Somali student senator and Muslim homecoming queen.

Halima spoke with Essence on her record-breaking feature: "It’s important for me to be visible and to do whatever I can to let girls know that they don’t have to change who they are. want them to know the world will meet them exactly where they stand." If you are looking to snatch the issue then you will be able to in a few weeks.

[Via]