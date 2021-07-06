Often one of the more recognizable people that ESPN has to offer, the station has removed The Jump host Rachel Nichols from sideline duty at this year's NBA Finals.

This follows Nichols' comments on fellow co-worker Maria Taylor, claiming that she was being handed a role due to ESPN's "long-time crappy record on diversity," which, in all fairness, they have boasted an abysmal history with. Nevertheless, it was implied more so from a place that she deemed Taylor unworthy of the position, declining to take a step back in order to let her report from the sidelines through the Finals. Of course, this caused uproar amongst fans on social media in regards to how convoluted race and media coverage are.

Nichols apologized to Taylor on The Jump, as many were awaiting a hosting change to occur, which ultimately came to fruition today. Rather than reporting from the sideline alongside ESPN's usual big-stage crew of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, they have given the position to Malika Andrews, as Nichols will continue to host The Jump going forward.

Maria Taylor will maintain her position as well, co-hosting ESPN's pregame program NBA Countdown, alongside Jalen Rose. Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns is set to tip-off tonight at 6:00PT.

[Via]